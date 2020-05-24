Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.