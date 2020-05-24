HUSD Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $133.34 million and $16.99 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.03780813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031045 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011350 BTC.

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 133,606,068 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

