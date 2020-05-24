Iconiq Lab Token 1-Day Volume Hits $283.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00005141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $1.75 million and $283.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.71 or 0.02097766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00183254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.