Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Inflarx from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

