Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report sales of $52.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $52.85 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $245.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $266.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $262.41 million, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $271.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on III. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,474,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,404.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 35,500 shares of company stock worth $71,000 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Information Services Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 269,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,075. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

