IONChain Hits Market Cap of $3.89 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $3.89 million and $433,406.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.02098873 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00094129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00183115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

