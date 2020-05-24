IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to announce $2.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 million to $2.80 million. IsoRay reported sales of $1.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $10.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.37 million, with estimates ranging from $14.64 million to $16.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IsoRay.

Get IsoRay alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:ISR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 465,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,031. IsoRay has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.