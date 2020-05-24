IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 306,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20. IT Tech Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.19 million.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

