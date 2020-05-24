Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Jernigan Capital reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $199,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,452,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 319,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $274.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.07. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.