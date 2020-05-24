Koninklijke Ahold’s (ADRNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,655. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

