LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 14% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $620.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.03799327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,004,777,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,955,714 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

