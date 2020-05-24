LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Rowe raised their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Earnings History for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit