LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Rowe raised their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

