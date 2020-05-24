MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGNX. ValuEngine raised shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 751,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 592,328 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 306,865 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

