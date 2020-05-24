Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRTN. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

MRTN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,021. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $333,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

