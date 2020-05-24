Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPB. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 7,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,124 shares of company stock worth $194,802 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.