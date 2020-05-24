Monolith Market Cap Tops $5.98 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $19,100.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03887919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.