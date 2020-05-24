Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Motus GI alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Motus GI in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 52,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 17,405.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.