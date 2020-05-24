MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MYR Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 39,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,951. The stock has a market cap of $443.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

