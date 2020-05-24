Nano Trading Up 20% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $119.64 million and $9.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00010197 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, Koinex, Bit-Z and OKEx. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.87 or 0.02304112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.35 or 0.02559420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00482440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00692103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00075877 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00517704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, Nanex, Coindeal, HitBTC, Bitinka, RightBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Koinex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

