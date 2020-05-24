Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.95.

NFLX stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $429.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,422,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,619. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

