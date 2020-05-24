NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 23.67%.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 118.84, a current ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NYMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

In related news, President Jason T. Serrano purchased 60,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,531.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.