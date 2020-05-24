Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Announces Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.