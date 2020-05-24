Pillar (PLR) One Day Volume Hits $13,671.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $4.45 million and $13,671.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.03780813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031045 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011350 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.