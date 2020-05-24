PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $405,277.03 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $405,277.03 and $415,193.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,808.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.35 or 0.02569749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00622873 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012127 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.