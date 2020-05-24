Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Regional Management posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $83,118.75. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $453,128.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 71,144 shares of company stock worth $846,467 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Regional Management by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RM traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $15.38. 113,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,396. The company has a market cap of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.44. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 33.98, a quick ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

