Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. 16,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,470 in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 558,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

