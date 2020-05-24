SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $17,360.87 and approximately $68.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

