SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.90 Million

Analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post $20.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.41 million to $23.38 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $131.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.27 million to $140.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $178.11 million, with estimates ranging from $171.89 million to $184.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

SPNE traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,712. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $292.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.90.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $51,965.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

