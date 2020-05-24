Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) PT Lowered to $0.25 at UBS Group

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $0.70 to $0.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics to a sell rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.13.

Shares of SENS remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 130.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 207.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

