Skycoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $492,345.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Skycoin has a market cap of $8.04 million and $492,345.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00005072 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, C2CX and Iquant. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.71 or 0.02097766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00183254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Iquant, ChaoEX, Binance and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

