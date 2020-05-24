Spectrum (SPT) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $10,907.85 and approximately $7,239.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00483490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

