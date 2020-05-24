Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives $33.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after buying an additional 1,129,721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,407,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,408.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 803,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 750,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 50.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,928,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Analyst Recommendations for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

