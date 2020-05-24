Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. 2,325,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,206. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $34,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 214.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,191,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 812,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 786,372 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

