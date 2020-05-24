Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Storm has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Bittrex, Coinnest and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Storm has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and $1.60 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.02096461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00094367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00183315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,715,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, Binance, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Kyber Network, YoBit, Bitbns, WazirX, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

