Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Coinone, BitForex, Mercatox, DragonEX, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

