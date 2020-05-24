SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

SMMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 362,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,145. The stock has a market cap of $132.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.