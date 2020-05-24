Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 809,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,169. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 176.22, a PEG ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $44,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $139,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,855.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,735 shares of company stock worth $2,593,674 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

