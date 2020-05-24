Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.60 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 109.37%.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.