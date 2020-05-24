Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

