Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
