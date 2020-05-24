Teekay (NYSE:TK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $452.49 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Teekay has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $292.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

