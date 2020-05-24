Terra Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Terra has a total market cap of $52.57 million and $4.55 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.71 or 0.02097766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00183254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

