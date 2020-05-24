TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

TFSL stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.29.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

