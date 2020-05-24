Tierion Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $3.66 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.03891186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004018 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.