Time New Bank (TNB) Price Reaches $0.0015

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 29% against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $470,646.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.03780813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031045 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011350 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

TNB is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,286,586,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

