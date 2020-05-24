Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004304 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000150 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 907,290,691 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

