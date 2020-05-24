Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($9.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,719. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

