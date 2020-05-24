Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRCH. ValuEngine raised Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of TRCH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 368,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Torchlight Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative return on equity of 55.01% and a negative net margin of 1,319.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torchlight Energy Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 6,171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

