Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Transcat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $199,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 35.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Transcat by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Transcat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

