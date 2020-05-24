Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.90.

TRVI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,739. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

