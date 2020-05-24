Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Reaches $4.64 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $11,071.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.